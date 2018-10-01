EXPO CHICAGO Kick-off and 30th Anniversary Party

Thursday, Sep 27, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Mars Gallery
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1139 W. Fulton Market
Chicago, IL 60607
- Telephone
- 312-226-7808
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Have a cocktail and celebrate this astonishing moment in time with the founders of Mars Gallery.
Experience a psychedelic immersive installation created by LA-based artist Laurie Shapiro. If you are in town for EXPO CHICAGO and want something fun to do, come on over and celebrate with us.
Dress to impress - there will be tons of photo ops and you will be on film!