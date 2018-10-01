Close
EXPO CHICAGO Kick-off and 30th Anniversary Party

Mars30

Thursday, Sep 27, 2018

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
    Mars Gallery
    West Side
    1139 W. Fulton Market
    Chicago, IL 60607
    312-226-7808
    Download to calendar

    Have a cocktail and celebrate this astonishing moment in time with the founders of Mars Gallery.

    Experience a psychedelic immersive installation created by LA-based artist Laurie Shapiro. If you are in town for EXPO CHICAGO and want something fun to do, come on over and celebrate with us.

    Dress to impress - there will be tons of photo ops and you will be on film!

