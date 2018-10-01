EXPO CHICAGO Vernissage

Thursday, Sep 27, 2018

Save the Date for Vernissage: Thursday, September 27, 2018

• Patron Reception 5-7 pm

• General Reception 6-9 pm



The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA) will host Vernissage, the opening night preview of EXPO CHICAGO at Festival Hall, Navy Pier and we invite you to join us!



Organized by the MCA Women’s Board, this extraordinary benefit is the city’s most anticipated art event of the year. EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exhibition of Contemporary & Modern Art, boasts some of the world’s premier galleries, and continues to reinforce Chicago as a preeminent art fair and international cultural destination. This year promises to open the international fall arts season with panache, as we showcase Chicago’s unparalleled arts, cuisine, and culture.

All proceeds from Vernissage benefit the education, exhibition, and performance programs at the MCA.

• Tickets to the General Reception start at $125 ($100 for MCA members).

• Tickets to our Patron Reception, featuring a premium bar and cuisine from some of Chicago's finest restaurants, start at $300.

Patron restaurants include:

20E

Benihana

Big Star

Chicago Raw

Marisol

Nude Dude Food

Riva Crab House

Tanta

The Windsor

To purchase tickets, buy online on our Vernissage event website or contact Katie Prince at (312) 397-4017 or eventsrsvp@mcachicago.org

Complete info may be found here.



– Vernissage Co-chairs

Marcia Fraerman

Cathy Ross