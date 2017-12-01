Close
Faheem Majeed

Thursday, Feb 8 - Apr 7, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
    Cleve Carney Art Gallery / McAninch Arts Center
    College of DuPage
    425 Fawell Blvd.
    Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
    (630) 942 2321
    A resident of the South Shore neighborhood in Chicago, Majeed often looks to the material makeup of his neighborhood and surrounding areas as an entry point into larger questions around civic-mindedness, community activism, and institutional racism.

    To read CGN's interview with the artist from fall 2017 click here 

