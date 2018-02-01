Faheem Majeed: "Unite"

Thursday, Feb 8 - Apr 7, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Cleve Carney Art Gallery / McAninch Arts Center
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- College of DuPage
425 Fawell Blvd.
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
- Telephone
- (630) 942 2321
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
A resident of the South Shore neighborhood in Chicago, Majeed often looks to the material makeup of his neighborhood and surrounding areas as an entry point into larger questions around civic-mindedness, community activism, and institutional racism.
To read CGN's interview with the artist from fall 2017 click here