Fall Art Walk Gala in River North

Friday, Sep 7, 2018

Fall Art Walk Gala – in conjunction with River North Design District Gallery Walk

Friday, September 7th, 5-8pm

Hosted by the Art Galleries of River North.

On September 7th the galleries of River North present the second annual Fall Art Walk. The event is centered at Superior and Franklin Streets. Nearly 20 art galleries will present fine paintings, sculptures and photographs from around the world.

Local hot-spots, including Club Lago and Bar Lupo, will offer drink and appetizer specials for those who attend the walk. An after-party will take place at Bar Lupo from 8-10pml

Since the early 1980’s River North has been the home of the city’s art scene. The Galleries exhibit the most prominent and innovative artists working locally and around the world.

Paintings, drawings, prints, photography, sculpture in all media, ceramic and glass will be on display. Refreshments will be served in many of the galleries.

For more information, including a list of the participating galleries and sponsors, please visit rivernorthartgalleries.com and scroll down for a map and list of participating galleries.

Addington Gallery

Jean Albano Gallery

Gallery Victor Armendariz

Andrew Bae Gallery

Stephen Daiter Gallery

Echt Gallery

Catherine Edelman Gallery

Gruen Galleries

Carl Hammer Gallery

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary

Printworks Gallery

The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera

Ken Saunders Gallery

Schneider Gallery

Vale Craft Gallery

Galerie Waterton

Weinberg/Newton Gallery

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery

Zg Gallery