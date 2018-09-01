Close
Fall Art Walk Gala in River North

Rnad

Friday, Sep 7, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    River North Art District
    District
    River North
    Address
    River North near Superior and Franklin Streets and beyond
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Fall Art Walk Gala – in conjunction with River North Design District Gallery Walk

    Friday, September 7th, 5-8pm

    Hosted by the Art Galleries of River North.

    On September 7th the galleries of River North present the second annual Fall Art Walk. The event is centered at Superior and Franklin Streets. Nearly 20 art galleries will present fine paintings, sculptures and photographs from around the world.

    Local hot-spots, including Club Lago and Bar Lupo, will offer drink and appetizer specials for those who attend the walk. An after-party will take place at Bar Lupo from 8-10pml

    Since the early 1980’s River North has been the home of the city’s art scene. The Galleries exhibit the most prominent and innovative artists working locally and around the world.

    Paintings, drawings, prints, photography, sculpture in all media, ceramic and glass will be on display. Refreshments will be served in many of the galleries.

    For more information, including a list of the participating galleries and sponsors, please visit rivernorthartgalleries.com and scroll down for a map and list of participating galleries. 

    Addington Gallery
    Jean Albano Gallery
    Gallery Victor Armendariz
    Andrew Bae Gallery
    Stephen Daiter Gallery
    Echt Gallery
    Catherine Edelman Gallery
    Gruen Galleries
    Carl Hammer Gallery
    Hilton | Asmus Contemporary 
    Printworks Gallery
    The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
    Ken Saunders Gallery
    Schneider Gallery
    Vale Craft Gallery
    Galerie Waterton
    Weinberg/Newton Gallery
    Zolla/Lieberman Gallery
    Zg Gallery

