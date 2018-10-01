Close
Fall Into Damen at Night

Friday, Sep 21, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Studio Oh!
    District
    North Side
    Address
    4839 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60625.
    Telephone
    773-474-1070
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The businesses of Damen Avenue join forces for Damen at Night – an after-hours party featuring deals, treats, entertainment, and special products you won’t find at any other time.  At the start of Fall the party spills outside with pop-up vendors and street musicians set up along the route. 

    Meet the exhibiting artists and stop in for snacks and refreshments.

     

     

