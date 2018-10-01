Fall Into Damen at Night

Friday, Sep 21, 2018
- 5:00pm - 10:00pm
- Events
- Studio Oh!
- North Side
- 4839 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60625.
- 773-474-1070
The businesses of Damen Avenue join forces for Damen at Night – an after-hours party featuring deals, treats, entertainment, and special products you won’t find at any other time. At the start of Fall the party spills outside with pop-up vendors and street musicians set up along the route.
Meet the exhibiting artists and stop in for snacks and refreshments.