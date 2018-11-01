Fall Wine Stroll

Thursday, Nov 1, 2018

Each Spring and Fall, the LSR Wine Stroll transforms the retail establishments and restaurants of Lincoln Square and Ravenswood into wine tasting destinations. Over 45 businesses participate in each Stroll, pairing red and white wine samples with delicious hors d'oeuvres from local restaurants. This event is a great way to tour new businesses and see just what makes our commercial community so special.

Follow the Ravenswood Damen Route and check us out on your tour!