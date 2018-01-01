Family Day

Saturday, Jan 13, 2018
- 11:00am - 3:00pm
- Children / Youth / Families
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- Michigan Avenue
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- 312-280-2660
Family Days are free monthly programs for kids and their grownups. Enjoy free admission while taking part in workshops, open studio sessions, gallery tours, and performances, all designed and led by Chicago artists. Join us with Muffy & friends for story time in January!