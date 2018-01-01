Close
Family Day

Saturday, Jan 13, 2018

Time
11:00am - 3:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Family Days are free monthly programs for kids and their grownups. Enjoy free admission while taking part in workshops, open studio sessions, gallery tours, and performances, all designed and led by Chicago artists. Join us with Muffy & friends for story time in January!

