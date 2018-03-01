Close
Family Day - African American History Month

Dusable2

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018

Time
10:30am - 12:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Richard H. Driehaus Museum
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    40 E. Erie
    Nickerson Mansion
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-482-8933
    Learn about the founding of Chicago through hands-on activities!

    Have fun constructing your own natural water filter (that works just like Chicago’s swampland), making Native American hand-crafts, and discovering the furry animals that were so important to Chicago’s early days.

    In 1779, Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, a Haitian of African and French descent, established the trading post and permanent settlement which would become known as Chicago. Explore why DuSable settled here and how he used natural resources to establish a successful river trade-route to sell his fur pelts and plant crops.

