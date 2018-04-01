Close
Search

Family Day - Create a Spring Hat

Marchfamilyday

Saturday, Mar 24, 2018

Time
10:30am - 12:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Events
    • Location
    Richard H. Driehaus Museum
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    40 E. Erie
    Nickerson Mansion
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-482-8933
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Saturday, March 24

    Get crafty - and we’ll clean up the mess!

    Everyone loves a new spring hat, so bring the family, roll-up your sleeves, and let the professionals from Burning Bush Millinery help you make a bonnet or baseball cap at this craft event - just in time for the holidays!

    Previous Event
    Next Event