Family Day: Dinner (and Tea) Party!

Saturday, Jan 6, 2018

Start off the new year with some family fun at the Smart Museum of Art!

Drop in and enjoy a tea party on Emmanuel Pratt’s Living Bench Sculpture in our lobby and paint and decorate ceramic dishes you can take home. This afternoon of hands-on activities is inspired by works by Judy Chicago, Theaster Gates, Daniel Spoerri, and Emmanuel Pratt on view throughout the Museum.

FREE, all materials provided. Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.