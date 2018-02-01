Close
Search

Family Day: Dinner (and Tea) Party!

684004a8-548f-4e0c-8420-9dc7afa2fd18

Saturday, Jan 6, 2018

Time
1:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Smart Museum of Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-0200
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Start off the new year with some family fun at the Smart Museum of Art!  

    Drop in and enjoy a tea party on Emmanuel Pratt’s Living Bench Sculpture in our lobby and paint and decorate ceramic dishes you can take home. This afternoon of hands-on activities is inspired by works by Judy Chicago, Theaster Gates, Daniel Spoerri, and Emmanuel Pratt on view throughout the Museum. 

    FREE, all materials provided. Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.

    Previous Event
    Next Event