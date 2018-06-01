Close
Family Day: Finger Painting

Saturday, Jun 2, 2018

1:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Children / Youth / Families
    Smart Museum of Art
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-0200
    Drop by and join in the Smart’s free family activities every month! Each Family Day features hands-on art activities designed to inspire children to think about and respond creatively to art and the world around them.

    This Saturday, use fingers, hands, huge brushes, and more to paint giant words and expressive marks on paper and canvas. Inspired by the painting and poetry of Tang Chang.

    FREE, all materials provided. Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.

    Family programs are supported by the Harper Court Arts Council

