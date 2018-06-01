Family Day: Finger Painting

Saturday, Jun 2, 2018

Drop by and join in the Smart’s free family activities every month! Each Family Day features hands-on art activities designed to inspire children to think about and respond creatively to art and the world around them.

This Saturday, use fingers, hands, huge brushes, and more to paint giant words and expressive marks on paper and canvas. Inspired by the painting and poetry of Tang Chang.

FREE, all materials provided. Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.

Family programs are supported by the Harper Court Arts Council