Family Day: Natural Elements

Saturday, Aug 11, 2018
- 10:00am - 2:00pm
- Children / Youth / Families
- Events
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- Michigan Avenue
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- 312-663-5554
Celebrate summer with Family Day at the MoCP. Kids of all ages and their grownups can participate in a sun print workshop, photo scavenger hunt, and other interactive activities relating to nature.