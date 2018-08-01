Close
Family Day: Natural Elements

Saturday, Aug 11, 2018

Time
10:00am - 2:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Events
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Celebrate summer with Family Day at the MoCP. Kids of all ages and their grownups can participate in a sun print workshop, photo scavenger hunt, and other interactive activities relating to nature.

