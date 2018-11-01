Family Day: Pillow Power

Saturday, Nov 3, 2018

Drop by and join in the Smart’s free family activities every month! Each Family Day features hands-on art activities designed to inspire children to think about and respond creatively to art and the world around them.

This Saturday, join Alexandra Antoine and explore the power of a good night’s sleep! Sew and design pillows using letter stencils and create powerful statements to fuel your dreams at night.

FREE. All materials provided. Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.

Family programs at the Smart Museum are supported by the Harper Court Arts Council.