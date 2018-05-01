Close
Family Day: The Three Bears & Their Chairs

Saturday, May 19, 2018

Time
10:30am - 12:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Events
    • Location
    Richard H. Driehaus Museum
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    40 E. Erie
    Nickerson Mansion
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-482-8933
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    This family friendly event will explore our current exhibition, The Art of Seating, through the popular fairy tale. Hear a re-telling of Goldilocks & the Three Bears inspired by our current exhibition, go on a scavenger hunt, and make your own chair. Recommended for children ages 4 - 9.

