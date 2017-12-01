Close
Family Day: Time Travelers

Mca-kids

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017

Time
11:00am - 3:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Family Day is a monthly program for kids and their grownups. Families enjoy free admission while taking part in workshops, open studio sessions, gallery tours, and performances, all designed and led by Chicago artists.

    This month, the past, present, and future collide: color history, dress yourself for the future, and make an audio time capsule. 

