Family Day: True Blue

Saturday, Feb 3 - 24, 2018

Drop in and celebrate everything blue at the Smart Museum of Art this Saturday!

Our monthly family day features activities inspired by the master of the color blue, Yves Klein. Play in a blue sandbox and draw on blue paper with blue pens, pencils, paints, and inks. Plus, enjoy live bluegrass music by banjo player Matt Brown.

FREE, all materials provided. Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.