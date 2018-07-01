Family Day: Wacky Waterworks

Saturday, Jul 7, 2018

Drop by and join in the Smart’s free family activities every month! Each Family Day features hands-on art activities designed to inspire children to think about and respond creatively to art and the world around them.

This Saturday, splash on into the Smart and make wild ink drawings on waterlogged paper. Plus, join in the first-ever “Sprinkler Print” activity in our courtyard!

FREE, all materials provided. Activities best for kids ages 4–12, accompanied by an adult.

Family programs are supported by the Harper Court Arts Council.