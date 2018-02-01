Family Program: Tales of Art at the Block

Saturday, Mar 10, 2018

Museums are full of stories. Join us for a read-aloud story time, then take a family-friendly tour of our galleries to uncover more stories hidden beneath the surface of the art at the Block. We’ll be exploring ancient objects (and a real mummy!) in our current exhibition, Paint the Eyes Softer: Mummy Portraits from Roman Egypt. This program is geared for children ages 3+. Space is limited and registration is required.

