Family Program: Tales of Art at the Block

Saturday, Mar 10, 2018
- Time
- 11:00am - 12:00pm
- Categories
-
- Children / Youth / Families
- Location
- Block Museum of Art
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Northwestern University
40 Arts Circle Dr.
Evanston, IL 60208
- Telephone
- 847-491-4000
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Museums are full of stories. Join us for a read-aloud story time, then take a family-friendly tour of our galleries to uncover more stories hidden beneath the surface of the art at the Block. We’ll be exploring ancient objects (and a real mummy!) in our current exhibition, Paint the Eyes Softer: Mummy Portraits from Roman Egypt. This program is geared for children ages 3+. Space is limited and registration is required.