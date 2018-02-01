Close
Family Program: Tales of Art at the Block

Original

Saturday, Mar 10, 2018

Time
11:00am - 12:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Block Museum of Art
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    Telephone
    847-491-4000
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Museums are full of stories. Join us for a read-aloud story time, then take a family-friendly tour of our galleries to uncover more stories hidden beneath the surface of the art at the Block. We’ll be exploring ancient objects (and a real mummy!) in our current exhibition, Paint the Eyes Softer: Mummy Portraits from Roman Egypt. This program is geared for children ages 3+. Space is limited and registration is required.

     

    Register Here

