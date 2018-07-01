Family Program: Tales of Art at the Block

Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018
- Time
- 12:00pm - 3:30pm
- Categories
-
- Children / Youth / Families
- Location
- Block Museum of Art
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Northwestern University
40 Arts Circle Dr.
Evanston, IL 60208
- Telephone
- 847-491-4000
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Museums are full of stories. Join us for a read-aloud storytime, plus family-friendly activities to look closer and think deeper about the art at the Block. Geared for children ages 3-8 but all are welcome. Space is limited and registration is required.