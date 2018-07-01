Close
Search

Family Program: Tales of Art at the Block

Fa3bb83b-88b6-46a4-ad79-3168707e5414

Friday, Aug 3, 2018

Time
11:00am - 3:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
    • Location
    Block Museum of Art
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    Telephone
    847-491-4000
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Museums are full of stories. Join us for a read-aloud storytime, plus family-friendly activities to look closer and think deeper about the art at the Block. Geared for children ages 3-8 but all are welcome. Space is limited and registration is required. 

    Previous Event
    Next Event