Family Walk & Talk

Screen-shot-2018-04-04-at-1.55.56-pm

Saturday, Apr 7, 2018

Time
1:00pm - 3:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Explore the museum at your own pace during Family Walk & Talk. Activity booklets will be provided to help children ages 6–10 and their caregivers have fun while they learn about art at KAM.

    The goal of the themed activity guides is to help link artworks in the collection across various time periods and cultures while creating a comfortable and interactive environment for kids. Activities range from matching exercises and creative drawing to comparison and discussion questions. Helpful student guides will be in the KAM lobby to answer questions and lend a helping hand.

