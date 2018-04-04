Saturday, Apr 7, 2018

Explore the museum at your own pace during Family Walk & Talk. Activity booklets will be provided to help children ages 6–10 and their caregivers have fun while they learn about art at KAM.

The goal of the themed activity guides is to help link artworks in the collection across various time periods and cultures while creating a comfortable and interactive environment for kids. Activities range from matching exercises and creative drawing to comparison and discussion questions. Helpful student guides will be in the KAM lobby to answer questions and lend a helping hand.