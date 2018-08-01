Close
Search

Fashion Nova Presents: Carpe DM

Documentation-of-ongoing-performance-racially-ambi

Friday, Jul 27 - Aug 16, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
    District
    West Side
    Address
    2130-40 West Fulton Street Chicago, IL 60612
    Telephone
    312-491-8888
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present Fashion Nova Presents: Carpe DM, a solo exhibition by BOLT Artist-in-Residence, Oscar Chavez.

    This show spans the career of legendary artist Oscar Chavez. Moving across media from wearable works to public interventions, Chavez questions contemporary power structures shaping our lived physical and digital experiences. Pairings of iconic works with new and unseen works on loan from the artist’s archive bring together a survey of an artistic oeuvre that is couched in social critique.

    Previous Event
    Next Event