Friday, Jul 27 - Aug 16, 2018

The Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present Fashion Nova Presents: Carpe DM, a solo exhibition by BOLT Artist-in-Residence, Oscar Chavez.

This show spans the career of legendary artist Oscar Chavez. Moving across media from wearable works to public interventions, Chavez questions contemporary power structures shaping our lived physical and digital experiences. Pairings of iconic works with new and unseen works on loan from the artist’s archive bring together a survey of an artistic oeuvre that is couched in social critique.