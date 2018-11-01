Featured Artist Reception: Brennen French

Saturday, Nov 3, 2018

The evening's entertainment will be featuring Evanston's award-winning guitarist and resident Eric Lugosch.



Eric is a world traveler and performer. He'll be presenting music from many different times and genre's all with his unique style and sound on the solo guitar.



“Lugosch strolls onstage with his guitar into the home turfs of folk, blues, pop and jazz, shepherding influences into harmonic bliss like a global musical peacekeeper”



“Justin Hayford” Chicago Reader



Brennen's Bio:

The goal of all of my art is to serve as a voice for justice. I believe that art is an incredible tool for shining a spotlight on the issues that matter. Through art I strive to motivate viewers to care for human realities that are not their own.

As a student of history, much of my work pays homage to people and movements that exemplify progress and to criticize structures that oppress and regress. I strive to inspire people to learn more about those whose accomplishments can still be felt today, even when their names have faded from public memory.