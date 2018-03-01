February Exhibition Artist Talk

Thursday, Feb 8, 2018
- 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.
- Suburbs / Midwest
- 1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
Evanston, IL 60201
- 224-200-1155
Join us on for an artist talk on Thursday, February 8 at 7pm for a more in-depth perspective from our featured members Steve Geer and Anthony Iacuzzi.
Also on exhibit: William Bridges, Vanessa Filley and Bob Tanner.
Exhibition runs through Sunday, February 25.