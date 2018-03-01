Close
February Exhibition Artist Talk

Thursday, Feb 8, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
    Evanston, IL 60201
    Telephone
    224-200-1155
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Join us on for an artist talk on Thursday, February 8 at 7pm for a more in-depth perspective from our featured members Steve Geer and Anthony Iacuzzi.

    Also on exhibit:  William Bridges, Vanessa Filley and Bob Tanner. 

    Exhibition runs through Sunday, February 25.

