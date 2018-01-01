Close
Search

Festival of Trees II

2-header-image-art-gallery-edited-10-26-2016

Monday, Nov 26 - Dec 21, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Komechak Art Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    5700 College Rd.
    Kindlon Hall, fifth floor
    Lisle, IL, 60532
    Telephone
    630-829-6320
    Reminder
    Download to calendar


    November 26 -December 21

    First Sunday Tea & Talk Holiday Party: Sunday, December 2, 2018 - 2:00-4:00pm
    The 2018 Festival of the Trees will feature 50 trees designed by local artists, high school art departments and students, along with several art organizations from the region. Join us for our annual fund raiser to support the Komechak Art Gallery and to further our mission to educate our community through the beauty of art.  

    Previous Event
    Next Event