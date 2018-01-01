Festival of Trees II

Monday, Nov 26 - Dec 21, 2018



First Sunday Tea & Talk Holiday Party: Sunday, December 2, 2018 - 2:00-4:00pm

The 2018 Festival of the Trees will feature 50 trees designed by local artists, high school art departments and students, along with several art organizations from the region. Join us for our annual fund raiser to support the Komechak Art Gallery and to further our mission to educate our community through the beauty of art.