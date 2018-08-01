Tuesday, Oct 2, 2018
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Film & Video
Loyola University Museum of Art (LUMA)
Michigan Avenue
820 N. Michigan Ave.
Chicago, IL 60611
312-915-7600
Film Screening and Discussion: Following the Box
Tuesday, October 2 • 6:00–8:00 p.m.
Join Loyola University Chicago Professor of Fine Arts Sarita Heer and guest curators Alan Teller and Jerri Zbiral for a screening and discussion of the short documentary film, Following the Box, directed by Anirban Mahapatra.