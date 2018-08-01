Close
Film Screening and Discussion: Following the Box

Tuesday, Oct 2, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Film & Video
    Loyola University Museum of Art (LUMA)
    Michigan Avenue
    820 N. Michigan Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-915-7600
    Join Loyola University Chicago Professor of Fine Arts Sarita Heer and guest curators Alan Teller and Jerri Zbiral for a screening and discussion of the short documentary film, Following the Box, directed by Anirban Mahapatra.

