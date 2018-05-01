Film Screening: Invisible Battalion

Friday, May 4, 2018

The Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art together with Razom for Ukraine, Canada-Ukraine International Assistance Fund and Kyiv Mohyla Foundation of America invite you to the Chicago premiere of the documentary film, Invisible Battalion.

Produced and filmed by women, Invisible Battalion, is the first full length Ukrainian documentary film about women’s participation in ATO military operations in Ukraine. The film follows six women as they are fighting the war against Russia and explores the challenges they’ve faced over the course of their service, from evacuating casualties, to recovering from post-traumatic stress disorder, to reintegrating into civilian life. These six heroines represent a much larger group of Ukrainian women in combatant units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, calling attention to stereotypes, gender discrimination and the combatant struggle for recognition and compensation on par with men who serve.

Come and see this Chicago premiere and meet the heroines, directors and producer of this riveting Ukrainian documentary film subtitled in English.

A Q&A session will follow the documentary film.

