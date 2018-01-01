Close
Search

Film Screening: "My Neighborhood: Pilsen"

Claude-cassidy-theatre

Wednesday, Dec 6, 2017

Time
6:30pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Film & Video
    • Location
    Chicago Cultural Center
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    78 E. Washington
    Chicago, IL 60602
    Telephone
    312-744-6630
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Chicago Cultural Center - Claudia Cassidy Theater

    A story of transformation and perseverance, this locally produced PBS documentary explores the intricacies and voices that make up Pilsen's rich tapestry.
    My Neighborhood: Pilsen gives an intimate look inside the Pilsen community through the stories of its Latino residents, exploring how its community organizations, local activists and citizens have come together to tackle the neighborhood’s biggest problems.

    Previous Event
    Next Event