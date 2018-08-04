Films and Videos by David Wojnarowicz and Collaborators

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018

David Wojnarowicz is arguably one of the most important artists to emerge from the New York art world of the 1980s. While his work spanned less than twenty years–his life was cut short due to AIDS at the age of 37–from 1979 to 1992 he created a large body of work in collage, paintings, performances, sculpture, writing, and video. A series of moving-image works investigates Wojnarowicz’s aesthetics, iconography and personal, critical response to the political conditions of his time.



This screening is presented in partnership with Iceberg Projects in conjunction with the exhibition David Wojnarowicz: Flesh of My Flesh. (June 23 – August 4, 2018)



Following the screening, exhibition curator Dr. Daniel S. Berger will host a conversation with recently retired director of the University Galleries at Illinois State University, Barry Blinderman. Their discussion will include Blinderman’s experience of working with David Wojnarowicz during his lifetime and provide insight into the artist's practice and symbology, which remains starkly relevant today. Works include: