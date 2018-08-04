Close
Search

Films and Videos by David Wojnarowicz and Collaborators

A3e2da57-8a2c-4e47-8b81-4d72f825896e

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Film & Video
    • Location
    Block Museum of Art
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    Telephone
    847-491-4000
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    David Wojnarowicz is arguably one of the most important artists to emerge from the New York art world of the 1980s. While his work spanned less than twenty years–his life was cut short due to AIDS at the age of 37–from 1979 to 1992 he created a large body of work in collage, paintings, performances, sculpture, writing, and video. A series of moving-image works investigates Wojnarowicz’s aesthetics, iconography and personal, critical response to the political conditions of his time.

    This screening is presented in partnership with Iceberg Projects in conjunction with the exhibition David Wojnarowicz: Flesh of My Flesh. (June 23 – August 4, 2018)

    Following the screening, exhibition curator Dr. Daniel S. Berger will host a conversation with recently retired director of the University Galleries at Illinois State University, Barry Blinderman. Their discussion will include Blinderman’s experience of working with David Wojnarowicz during his lifetime and provide insight into the artist's practice and symbology, which remains starkly relevant today. Works include:

    • What is this Little Guy’s Job (Marion Scemama and David Wojnarowicz, 1989, video, 2 min.) 
    • ITSOFOMO (in the shadow of forward motion) (David Wojnarowicz and Ben Neill, 1989-1991, video, 22 min.)
    • Silence = Death (Rosa Von Praunheim with David Wojnarowicz, 1990, 16mm, 60 min.)
    • After Word (Marion Scemama and David Wojnarowicz, 1989, video, 2 min.)
    Previous Event
    Next Event