Filter Photo Festival Welcome Reception

10_keliy_shooting_bakery_photo_collective

Thursday, Sep 27, 2018

5:00pm - 6:30pm
  • Opening Receptions
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    Michigan Avenue
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    312-663-5554
    Join Filter Photo for a Welcome Reception at the Museum of Contemporary Photography to mix and mingle with friends and colleagues before the Keynote Lecture by Mona Kuhn. 

    View the current exhibitions at the MoCP, Lucas Foglia: Human Nature and View Finder: Landscape and Leisure in the Collection. 

    Refreshments will be provided.

    Visiting artist and workshop instructor, Keliy Anderson-Staley, will be making wet plate collodion portraits with her 8×10” field camera in the Columbia College Chicago darkroom on the 10th floor. Only a limited number of portraits can be made and will be first come, first served, but everyone is welcome to observe the process.  Sign up for Keliy’s workshop to learn more about the wet plate process.

     

     

