Fine Books and Manuscripts

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

10:00am - 12:00pm
  • Auctions & Sales
    Leslie Hindman Auctioneers
    1338 W. Lake
    Chicago, IL 60607
    312-280-1212
    Featuring manuscripts from the Robert McCay Collection, along with property from the estates and trusts of Franz Kamber, Joh Vonnelly, and Sarah Barcroft.  Additionally, collections from A Midwestern Collection, Adrian Alexander, Dimitrios & Christine Sereleas, among many more, will be featured.  This will be an auction you won’t want to miss!

    AUCTION PREVIEW DATES AND TIMES

    Friday 27 April | 10 a.m. – 5p.m.

    Saturday 28 April | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

    Sunday 29 April | 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

    Monday 30 April | 10 a.m – 5 p.m.

