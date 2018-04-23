Fine Books and Manuscripts

Tuesday, May 1, 2018
- Time
- 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Categories
- Auctions & Sales
- Location
- Leslie Hindman Auctioneers
- Address
- 1338 W. Lake
Chicago, IL 60607
- Telephone
- 312-280-1212
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Featuring manuscripts from the Robert McCay Collection, along with property from the estates and trusts of Franz Kamber, Joh Vonnelly, and Sarah Barcroft. Additionally, collections from A Midwestern Collection, Adrian Alexander, Dimitrios & Christine Sereleas, among many more, will be featured. This will be an auction you won’t want to miss!
AUCTION PREVIEW DATES AND TIMES
Friday 27 April | 10 a.m. – 5p.m.
Saturday 28 April | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday 29 April | 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday 30 April | 10 a.m – 5 p.m.