Fine Books and Manuscripts

Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018

Tuesday, November 13 at 10am

Chicago

[AMERICAN LITERATURE]. A group of facsimile and later printings, comprising:



STEINBECK, John. The Grapes of Wrath. New York, 1939. Ninth printing. -- MAUGHAM, Somerset. The Moon and Sixpence. New York, 1919. -- CRONIN, A. J. The Citadel. Boston, October 1938. 13th printing. -- FITZGERALD, F. Scott. The Great Gatsby. New York, 1953. -- CALDWELL, Erskine. Tobacco Road. New York, 1959. -- CALDWELL, Erskine. God's Little Acre. New York, 1961. -- LEWIS, Sinclair. Elmer Gantry. New York, n.d. [but 20th century]. -- HAMMETT, Dashiell. The Maltese Falcon. [New York, n.d., but 20th-century]. -- FERBER, Edna. Show Boat. New York, 2007. -- Together, 9 volumes.





Estimate $200-300