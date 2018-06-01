Close
FIRST LOOK: Fine Print Party

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 8:30pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
  • Events
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    MoCP's FIRST LOOK: Fine Print Party is right around the corner! Held at Untitled, guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres and specialty cocktails, as well as special discounts on editioned fine prints. All proceeds from FIRST LOOK will support MoCP exhibitions, public programs and community engagement

    MoCP is thrilled to add this fine print entitled Fortress by Clarissa Bonet to the MoCP Fine Print Program in 2018. Bonet observes and takes note of chance encounters and interactions she witnesses between strangers on the streets of downtown Chicago. Initially recording the interactions with her iPhone in what she calls “sketches,” Bonet later restages the moments, carefully setting up her location, lighting, and models to recreate the scene. The resulting pictures portray mundane exchanges as dramatic, with individuals anonymously and solitarily navigating a confounding urban terrain.

    Purchase Tickets Here

