Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018

MoCP's FIRST LOOK: Fine Print Party is right around the corner! Held at Untitled, guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres and specialty cocktails, as well as special discounts on editioned fine prints. All proceeds from FIRST LOOK will support MoCP exhibitions, public programs and community engagement



MoCP is thrilled to add this fine print entitled Fortress by Clarissa Bonet to the MoCP Fine Print Program in 2018. Bonet observes and takes note of chance encounters and interactions she witnesses between strangers on the streets of downtown Chicago. Initially recording the interactions with her iPhone in what she calls “sketches,” Bonet later restages the moments, carefully setting up her location, lighting, and models to recreate the scene. The resulting pictures portray mundane exchanges as dramatic, with individuals anonymously and solitarily navigating a confounding urban terrain.

