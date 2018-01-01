First Sunday Tea & Talk Art Lecture Series: Printmaking and Activism

Sunday, Mar 4, 2018

Sunday, March 4, 2018 - Kindlon Hall - 5th Floor - 2:00pm to 4:00pm

John Hitchcock, printmaker

Get a sneak preview of our next exhibition before it opens to the public on March 5th. The exhibition artist, John Hitchcock, will speak on his artwork and how he negotiates identity through the creation of powerful images that address war, assimilation, and imperialism.