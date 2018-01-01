Close
First Sunday Tea & Talk Art Lecture Series: Printmaking and Activism

Sunday, Mar 4, 2018

2:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Komechak Art Gallery
    Suburbs / Midwest
    5700 College Rd.
    Kindlon Hall, fifth floor
    Lisle, IL, 60532
    630-829-6320
    Sunday, March 4, 2018  -  Kindlon Hall - 5th Floor - 2:00pm to 4:00pm
    John Hitchcock, printmaker
    Get a sneak preview of our next exhibition before it opens to the public on March 5th. The exhibition artist, John Hitchcock, will speak on his artwork and how he negotiates identity through the creation of powerful images that address war, assimilation, and imperialism. 

