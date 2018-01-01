First Sunday Tea & Talk Art Lecture Series: Rodin and Claudel: Passionate Sculpture

Sunday, Feb 4, 2018



Sunday, February 4, 2018 - Kindlon Hall - 5th Floor - 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Teresa J. Parker, Curator

Teresa J. Parker continues her annual Valentines Day related lectures by exploring the love affair of Auguste Rodin and Camille Claudel and how their relationship influenced their individual work. A wonderful chocolate buffet will be served at this special event which is open to the Public and admission is free. Invite your special friend to this one!

*Photo Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art