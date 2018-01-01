Close
Search

First Sunday Tea & Talk Art Lecture Series: Rodin and Claudel: Passionate Sculpture

Hand-of-rodin

Sunday, Feb 4, 2018

Time
2:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Komechak Art Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    5700 College Rd.
    Kindlon Hall, fifth floor
    Lisle, IL, 60532
    Telephone
    630-829-6320
    Reminder
    Download to calendar


    Sunday, February 4, 2018  -  Kindlon Hall - 5th Floor  -  2:00pm to 4:00pm
    Teresa J. Parker, Curator
    Teresa J. Parker continues her annual Valentines Day related lectures by exploring the love affair of Auguste Rodin and Camille Claudel and how their relationship influenced their individual work.  A wonderful chocolate buffet will be served at this special event which is open to the Public and admission is free. Invite your special friend to this one!

    *Photo Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art 

    Previous Event
    Next Event