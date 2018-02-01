Close
Flesh into Word: Is David Salle Angela Carter's 'Moral Pornographer'?

Wednesday, Jan 31, 2018

5:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Northern Illinois University (NIU) Art Museum
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northern Illinois University
    Altgeld Hall, 1st Fl., West End
    DeKalb, IL 60115
    815-753-1936
    Wednesday, January 31, 5:10-5:50 p.m., Altgeld 125

    Sarah Evans, Associate Professor, Art History

