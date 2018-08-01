Close
Search

Florence Williams: The Nature Fix

73c1d9a9e5a23492cea1d4e35ca867c4cf1efd40

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Florence Williams is a journalist, podcaster, and bestselling author of The Nature Fix: Why nature makes us happier, healthier, and more creative. Williams will discuss her book, which explores the powers of the natural world to improve health, promote reflection and innovation, and ultimately strengthen our relationships. As our modern lives shift dramatically indoors, these ideas—and the answers they yield—are more urgent than ever. Florence Williams is a fellow at the Center for Humans and Nature.

    Previous Event
    Next Event