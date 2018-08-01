Florence Williams: The Nature Fix

Thursday, Sep 13, 2018

Florence Williams is a journalist, podcaster, and bestselling author of The Nature Fix: Why nature makes us happier, healthier, and more creative. Williams will discuss her book, which explores the powers of the natural world to improve health, promote reflection and innovation, and ultimately strengthen our relationships. As our modern lives shift dramatically indoors, these ideas—and the answers they yield—are more urgent than ever. Florence Williams is a fellow at the Center for Humans and Nature.