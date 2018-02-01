FOG Design+Art

Thursday, Jan 11 - 14, 2018

FOG has become a focal point for the design and arts communities on the West Coast and further afield. The fair is synonymous with a uniqely pioneering spirit due to its bold hybrid approach and intimate presentation of art and design, dynamic programming on-site and its community-led mission to champion art and design in its historic Fort Mason setting. Building on FOG's longstanding commitment to cultural institutions, the fair's Preview Gala is honored to continue its crucial support of SFMOMA's exhibitions and education programs. FOG represents a key moment in which the local and global community congregate to engage in critical dialougue, artistic exchanges and a shared passion for creative pursuits.

Image: Krueck + Sexton, Dining Chair (2017)