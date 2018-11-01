Forms and Features at Intuit: Chicago Poems

Thursday, Oct 11, 2018
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
West Side
756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
312-243-9088
Join us for a poetry discussion and workshop led by Poetry Foundation Library Coordinator Maggie Queeney. In celebration of Intuit’s Chicago Calling: Art Against the Flow, we will read and discuss poetry detailing city life from a wide range of poets who call Chicago home.