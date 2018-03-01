Forms and Features: Poetry and Pop Culture

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
- West Side
- 756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
- 312-243-9088
Free and open to the public
Join us for a poetry discussion and workshop led by Poetry Foundation Library Coordinator Maggie Queeney. In celebration of Intuit's exhibition, Stephen Warde Anderson: Attention to Detail, we will read and discuss poetry dedicated to popular culture. After engaging with the exhibit, you will compose original poems that celebrate, investigate and challenge pop culture figures and aesthetics.