Forms and Features: Poetry and Pop Culture

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Free and open to the public

    Join us for a poetry discussion and workshop led by Poetry Foundation Library Coordinator Maggie Queeney. In celebration of Intuit's exhibition, Stephen Warde Anderson: Attention to Detail, we will read and discuss poetry dedicated to popular culture. After engaging with the exhibit, you will compose original poems that celebrate, investigate and challenge pop culture figures and aesthetics.

