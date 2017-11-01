Forms & Features: Translation

Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017

Led by Poetry Foundation Library Coordinator Maggie Queeney, this poetry discussion and creative writing workshop in conversation with the artworks in Traduttore, Traditore, on view November 3-December 16, 2017 at Gallery 400. After engaging with the exhibition, participants will be guided through composing a poem that explores boundary and exchange through translation. Participants will read and discuss a wide range of poems that employ processes of translation as a means of inquiry, excavation, and subversion.



All experience levels are welcome. Please RSVP; space is limited.