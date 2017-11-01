Free River North Gallery Tour

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017
- Time
- 11:00am - 12:30pm
- Categories
-
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Free CGN Saturday Gallery Tours
- District
- River North
- Address
- Fabcakes
714 N. Wells St.
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-649-0064
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Meet at Fabcakes on N Wells.
Visit four different galleries each week on a walking tour led by a representative from one of those galleries.
Tour includes the following galleries:
LEADER: VALE CRAFT
11:00 Galerie Waterton
11:25 Zg Gallery
11:50 Andrew Bae Gallery