Close
Search

Free River North Gallery Tour

Cgn_promo-1

Saturday, Nov 11, 2017

Time
11:00am - 12:30pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Free CGN Saturday Gallery Tours
    District
    River North
    Address
    Fabcakes
    714 N. Wells St.
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-649-0064
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Meet at Fabcakes on N Wells.

    Visit four different galleries each week on a walking tour led by a representative from one of those galleries.

    Tour includes the following galleries:

    LEADER: VALE CRAFT

    11:00  Galerie Waterton

    11:25  Zg Gallery

    11:50  Andrew Bae Gallery

    Previous Event
    Next Event