Close
Search

Free River North Gallery Tour

Echt-gallery

Saturday, Jun 23, 2018

Time
11:00am - 12:30pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Free CGN Saturday Gallery Tours
    District
    River North
    Address
    Fabcakes
    714 N. Wells St.
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-649-0064
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Visit four different galleries each week on a walking tour led by a gallery representative. Meet at Fabcakes at 714 North Wells Street to grab a cup of coffee before the tour begins.

    This week's tour includes the following galleries:

    Led by a representative from Andrew Bae Gallery

     11:00  Zg

     11:25  Gallery Victor Armendariz

     11:50 Rangefinder

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event