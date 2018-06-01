Free River North Gallery Tour

Monday, May 14 - 18, 2018
- Time
- 11:00am - 12:30pm
- Categories
-
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Free CGN Saturday Gallery Tours
- District
- River North
- Address
- Fabcakes
714 N. Wells St.
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-649-0064
- Reminder
Visit four different galleries each week on a walking tour led by a gallery representative. Meet at Fabcakes at 714 North Wells Street to grab a cup of coffee before the tour begins.
This week's tour includes the following galleries:
Led by a representative from Rangefinder
11:00 Galerie Waterton
11:25 Zg
11:50 Weinberg/Newton