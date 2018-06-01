Free River North Gallery Tour

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018

Visit four different galleries each week on a walking tour led by a gallery representative. Meet at Fabcakes at 714 North Wells Street to grab a cup of coffee before the tour begins.

This week's tour includes the following galleries:

Led by a representative from Ken Saunders

11:00 Stephen Daiter

11:25 Gallery Victor Armendariz

11:50 Echt Gallery