Free Space: New work by David Criner

Icarus-revisited

Saturday, Jan 20 - Mar 20, 2018

  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    A+C Architects
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    4840 Main St.
    Skokie, IL
    Free Space

    New work by David Criner 

    Opening Reception: January 20, 2018 from 6-9pm

    A+C Architects is pleased to showcase new work by Chicago artist David Criner.  This solo exhibition of Criner’s energetic medium to large scale paintings will be on view through March 20th. Free street parking and NE lot at Main St/Niles Center Rd.

    More information at www.davidcriner.com

