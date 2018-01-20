Saturday, Jan 20 - Mar 20, 2018

Free Space

New work by David Criner

Opening Reception: January 20, 2018 from 6-9pm

A+C Architects is pleased to showcase new work by Chicago artist David Criner. This solo exhibition of Criner’s energetic medium to large scale paintings will be on view through March 20th. Free street parking and NE lot at Main St/Niles Center Rd.

More information at www.davidcriner.com