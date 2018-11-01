Saturday, Oct 6 - 28, 2018

Free and open to the public | Appetizer and cocktail reception

SCHEME gallery proudly presents the exhibition Fresh Tracks, a debut collection of works by British artist Victoria Hemminghaus.

Hemminghaus uses yarn to crochet colorful abstract sculptural comforts that ‘explode’ out of the common conception of boundaries. Her paintings are spirited journeys of exploring her own psyche, emotional expressions of navigating the life around her.

SCHEME gallery is located on 3823 N. Lincoln Ave. in the Northcenter neighborhood.

FREE PARKING: 5pm, Public Transit options are Irving Park or Addison Brown Line stops, or the #80 Irving Park bus. Wheelchair accessible.

More information at schemegallery.com or @purefreeranger on Instagram. Contact Mary

Laskey via email at info@schemegallery.com, or call at 773-531-9681.