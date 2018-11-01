Close
Search

Fresh Tracks

Fresh_tracks

Saturday, Oct 6 - 28, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    SCHEME Gallery
    District
    North Side
    Address
    3823 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Free and open to the public  |  Appetizer and cocktail reception

    SCHEME gallery proudly presents the exhibition Fresh Tracks, a debut collection of works by British artist Victoria Hemminghaus. 

    Hemminghaus uses yarn to crochet colorful abstract sculptural comforts that ‘explode’ out of the common conception of boundaries. Her paintings are spirited journeys of exploring her own psyche, emotional expressions of navigating the life around her.

    SCHEME gallery is located on 3823 N. Lincoln Ave. in the Northcenter neighborhood.

    FREE PARKING: 5pm, Public Transit options are Irving Park or Addison Brown Line stops, or the #80 Irving Park bus. Wheelchair accessible.

     

    More information at schemegallery.com or @purefreeranger on Instagram. Contact Mary

    Laskey via email at info@schemegallery.com, or call at 773-531-9681.

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event