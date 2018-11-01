Thursday, Nov 8, 2018

Free admission

RSVP requested to marcela@spudnikpress.org

Spudnik Press Cooperative is pleased to present “From concept to exhibition: How to get your prints out into the world,” a panel discussion that explores the strategies employed by artists and print publishers to produce and share their work with others. Learn of different approaches and techniques to distribute your work from experienced printmakers, and discuss the methods professionals use to attract collectors and develop audiences for printmaking in Chicago and beyond.

About the Panelists and Moderator:

Ben Blount | Artist, Designer, Printmaker

Ben Blount was born and raised in Detroit. He is a designer and letterpress printer that loves type and putting ink on paper. Sometimes he turns what he prints into books. His work explores questions and race and identity and the stories we tell ourselves about living in America. Truth tellers and rabbler rousers in all areas of popular culture inspire his work—from Dave Chapelle and Kara Walker to Mos Def and Amos Kennedy.

Deborah Maris Lader | Director, Chicago Printmakers Collaborative

Deborah Maris Lader is the Founder and Director of the Chicago Printmakers Collaborative since 1989, and member of the touring Altfolk band, Sons of the Never Wrong. Deborah exhibits her prints, drawings, photography, and mixed media artwork internationally, and her work appears in many permanent collections. At the CPC, Deborah wears many hats - gallery director, dealer, curator and occasional publisher.

Thomas Cvikota | Director, ETC-Industries

Thomas Cvikota has 45 years of experience publishing fine art limited editions and marketing the results to global clients and institutions. He has organized numerous exhibitions, has shown at international art fairs, and offers art consulting services. His company ETC-Industries is located at Mana Contemporary in Chicago.

Moderator: Bert Green | Director, Bert Green Fine Art

Bert Green is the director of Bert Green Fine Art gallery in Chicago, which represents and exhibits emerging and mid-career artists, and publishes limited edition lithographs, letterpress, and photographic prints.



