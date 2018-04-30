From Hand to Hand: Indian Miniature Painting and the Animation of History

Thursday, Feb 28 - Jun 15, 2019

Though emerging from the art of Mughal manuscript illumination, Rajput paintings were typically not bound but viewed individually by being passed from hand to hand. Tactility and movement also informs selected works made for pilgrims or used as visual aids in storytelling. Featuring selections from a range of styles, subjects, and contexts, From Hand to Hand explores the performative dimensions of these evocative visual narratives, and the relations of religious and artistic patronage that made them possible.

Curated by Allyson Purpura, senior curator and curator of Global African Art