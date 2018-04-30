Close
Search

From Hand to Hand: Indian Miniature Painting and the Animation of History

Screen-shot-2018-04-30-at-1.38.41-pm

Thursday, Feb 28 - Jun 15, 2019

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Though emerging from the art of Mughal manuscript illumination, Rajput paintings were typically not bound but viewed individually by being passed from hand to hand. Tactility and movement also informs selected works made for pilgrims or used as visual aids in storytelling. Featuring selections from a range of styles, subjects, and contexts, From Hand to Hand explores the performative dimensions of these evocative visual narratives, and the relations of religious and artistic patronage that made them possible. 

    Curated by Allyson Purpura, senior curator and curator of Global African Art

    Previous Event
    Next Event